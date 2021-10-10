Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $119,344,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 39.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 121,470 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 28.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,788,000 after purchasing an additional 119,934 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Omnicell by 103.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicell by 40.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $157.84 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $163.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.42, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

