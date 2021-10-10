Oppenheimer Increases Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $65.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,728. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

