Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPCH. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 92.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after buying an additional 5,933,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after buying an additional 1,807,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Option Care Health by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after buying an additional 2,408,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,449,000 after buying an additional 1,617,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after buying an additional 67,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

