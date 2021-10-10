ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT Lowered to $22.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $607.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.91. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $70,081.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,827.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.