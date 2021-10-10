ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE IX opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ORIX will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 52.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ORIX by 116.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ORIX by 61.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIX during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ORIX during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

