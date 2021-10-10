Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Oshkosh also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-0.95 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.60.

NYSE:OSK opened at $100.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

