Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Oshkosh also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-0.95 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.60.

OSK stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $119.88.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

