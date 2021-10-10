Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.58.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,799,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,387,000 after purchasing an additional 289,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.