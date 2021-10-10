Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Owlet stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 210,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

