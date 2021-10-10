OWNDATA Price Down 40.2% Over Last 7 Days (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $559,957.80 and $6.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00538522 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000935 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $631.38 or 0.01151320 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000052 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.