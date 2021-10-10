OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OZMLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

