PageGroup (LON:PAGE) PT Raised to GBX 720

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 647.50 ($8.46).

Shares of PAGE opened at GBX 679.50 ($8.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 62.92. PageGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 685.50 ($8.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 624.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 589.85.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

