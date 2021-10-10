PAID Network Trading Down 18.2% This Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $37.63 million and $299,988.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00065239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00134421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00086538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,078.23 or 1.00348347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.90 or 0.06487694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003284 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

