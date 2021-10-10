ParkinGo (GOT) Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $501.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,418.60 or 1.00086553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00061052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.97 or 0.00509239 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004631 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

