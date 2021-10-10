Parkwood LLC Acquires 1,666 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,402 shares of company stock valued at $61,443,714. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.84.

TWLO stock opened at $320.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.09. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

