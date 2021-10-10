Parkwood LLC Buys Shares of 50,732 Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $414,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $287,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $33,094,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Shares of VOR opened at $14.19 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.