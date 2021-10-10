Parkwood LLC Invests $4.68 Million in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.12% of Millicom International Cellular as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.85. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.