Parkwood LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Parkwood LLC lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $386.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.01 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.57 and its 200 day moving average is $380.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

