Parkwood LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Parkwood LLC cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of INFO opened at $119.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average of $111.71. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $78.62 and a one year high of $125.23. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

