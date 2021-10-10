Parkwood LLC Sells 3,030 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Parkwood LLC cut its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,486,000 after acquiring an additional 61,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $393,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $169.27 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASND. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

