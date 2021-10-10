Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

