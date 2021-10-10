PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

