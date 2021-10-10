Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 13,243.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 64,099 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $560.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.74. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFT shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

