Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,912,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $11.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.20 and a beta of -0.03. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

INDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

