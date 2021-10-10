Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 17 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,385.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,517.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,385.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $985.05 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

