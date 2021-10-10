Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

