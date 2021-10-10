Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 46 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 239.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $610.25 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $629.40. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $602.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.96.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

