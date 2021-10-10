Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 463 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

