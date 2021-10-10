Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $659,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPR opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

