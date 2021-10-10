Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIAC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Investindustrial Acquisition by 789.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 236,954 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Investindustrial Acquisition

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

