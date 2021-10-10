Pentair Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 1,949 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,423% compared to the average volume of 128 call options.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $48.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

