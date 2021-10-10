People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.15 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,512,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 127,007 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3,474.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 369,369 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 430,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

