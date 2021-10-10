Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 193.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFMT. TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Shares of PFMT opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 11,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $54,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $364,415.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,975,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 726,943 shares of company stock worth $2,624,687 and have sold 547,805 shares worth $2,556,366. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Performant Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.