Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $723.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perion Network by 22.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Perion Network by 62.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

