Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $487,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,193,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $520,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $947,975.00.

MIME stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MIME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

