Phantasma (SOUL) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $70.68 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,123.03 or 1.00107753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00062044 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00050157 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005168 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.00518965 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,908,489 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.