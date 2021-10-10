Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 1,700 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 578.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 23.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

