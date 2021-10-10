Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

C opened at $72.35 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

