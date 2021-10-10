Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases 37,558 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $7,519,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.59.

Shares of GS opened at $392.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

