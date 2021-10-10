Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

AAPL stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.