Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price increased by Barclays from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after buying an additional 2,369,582 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after buying an additional 2,149,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

