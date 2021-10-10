Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stake Increased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 39.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

