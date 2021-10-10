Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) & On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Critical Survey

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pixelworks and On Track Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $40.85 million 5.58 -$26.53 million ($0.39) -11.15 On Track Innovations $12.74 million 1.03 -$6.13 million N/A N/A

On Track Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixelworks.

Risk and Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -65.70% -40.29% -27.93% On Track Innovations -90.42% -159.34% -35.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pixelworks and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 3 1 0 2.25 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pixelworks currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.68%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Summary

Pixelworks beats On Track Innovations on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

