PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of PJT opened at $82.58 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 113,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 81,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

