Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of POLY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,164. The company has a market cap of $985.68 million, a P/E ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.91. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plantronics news, CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Warren Schlichting bought 2,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

