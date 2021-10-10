POA Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.91 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, POA has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and $262,974.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,939,225 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
