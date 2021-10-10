PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will post $970,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $940,000.00 to $1.00 million. PolarityTE reported sales of $3.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $8.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 266.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PolarityTE stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,407. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PolarityTE by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 705,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 281,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

