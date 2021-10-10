Polymetal International plc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Polymetal International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUCOY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.