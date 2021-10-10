Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Potbelly alerts:

PBPB opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $183.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 385.28%. The firm had revenue of $97.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $25,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $74,625. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth $1,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Potbelly by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1,753.7% during the first quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 886,564 shares in the last quarter.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.