PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Up to $23.61

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.61, but opened at $24.77. PowerSchool shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 307 shares traded.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

